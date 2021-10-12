Blaming the Weather

Hello one and all and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. This is basically the 'microscopic bits of optimism' edition. I'll explain. Over the past few weeks, well, maybe even months, I have been feeling very pessimistic about the future of the West. There has been basically nothing to feel hopeful about here in Premier Doug Ford's Ontario because stupidity remains epidemic. Also, the fact that Justin Trudeau was elected again by Canadians made me sick to my stomach, and then he started rambling on about his Chinese Communist Transportation Plan and I thought I was gonna lose my mind. This is the correct response, of course.

However, over the past week, certain cards have been falling out of the House of Covid Cards. There are some cracks in the "perfectly safe" narrative. Somehow, the "exceedingly rare" side effects of myocarditis and pericarditis among young men who take the Covid vaccine are now not conspiracies. The things that I and other "conspiracy theorists" have been screaming about for months are suddenly not conspiracies. Interesting.

I've been following all the stories of healthcare facilities that are firing unvaccinated workers. Apparently, the pandemic is so serious in so many places that now is the critical time to fire doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health professionals (who have the right to bodily autonomy and/or may already have antibodies). Makes perfect sense right? Here in Canada, they are going for 100% compliance, yet some federal public servants are curiously from the mandates. Isn't that precious? Then there is this sociopathic, anti-human crud going on here and in America. Enormously depressing, right?

But then, The Revenge of the Pilots struck. It's a beautiful thing. These pilots and air traffic controllers are honestly giving me the most hope I have had since the Chinese Communist Wuhan Flu struck us in March 2020. They are trying to blame the weather, but the weather has been pretty nice over the past few days. Even the FAA got into the Whopper Telling action: check it out (summary: "weather weather weather weather"). The Babylon Bee has a good suggestion for them. We'll see how this pans out in the coming days, but I hope and pray it's just the beginning. The pilots and air controllers may be the beginning of the end of Covid lunacy and inhumanity in the West. My prayers are with them and with everyone who is still fighting against this evil, bio-medical tyranny.

As always, feel free to agree or disagree with me in the comments. Try not to depress me, though, as I'm kind of enjoying the very minor and brief reprieve from complete pessimism and dark thoughts about the future of our world and freedom.

Before I go-other various must click items for your consideration: Tucker Carlson, we've got your back, the best proclamation about Twitter ever from Dave Chappelle (like EVER EVER EVAH EVAH), the war against the West described by Naomi Wolf (banned from social media) in conversation with Tucker Carlson, and a fantastic resource on natural immunity.

Pray for those resisting tyranny. Do what you can. Stay strong and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

The problem with the word 'problematic' (other than how completely obnoxious it is and how it's usually only spoken by kook lefties and oversensitive snowflakes).

Yah, hate it when that happens.

The great Caroline Glick with a must read about the current American revolution. Depressing and heartbreaking, but an impeccably accurate overview.

Where did American taxpayers' money go in Afghanistan? Such a truly and totally worthwhile cause! Does the heart good.

Related: "These parents have a right to be angry."

The James Madison Program is picking up the lecture of "cancelled" MIT Professor Dorian Abbot (Mark mentioned him in this column). Registration for the lecture is free. Show your support by registering and attending (online). Consider also subscribing to Bari Weiss' most excellent Substack.

Also via Bari Weiss: "You are a typical bigoted, prejudiced and racist dirty, filthy, crooked, arrogant Jew kike mother f**ker! Too bad Hitler and the Nazis are not around to give you a much needed Zyklon B shower." The caring left goes after Professor Gordon Klein.

"You have to be courageous." (Old, but I didn't see it when it was broadcast.)

Take a stand.

Firefighters are taking a stand in LA.

Are crowds ready to mock wokeness?

Lock ups are evil. Pity the children.

Pity the disabled.

Following up on Mark Steyn, quoting Jesse Kelly on America: "We are not a serious country."

Fake upon fake upon fake.

Netflix flexes.

Well, yah, d'uh.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Common sense beginning to prevail in Scotland?

Europe and Elsewhere

New Zealand dropping (insane) Covid Zero strategy?

What could possibly be wrong with this? Celebrate diversity, etc.

In Germany as well?

Today In Satan:

His "life's calling" is murdering babies. As my late friend Kathy Shaidle observed about emotionally and psychologically damaged leftists, they need to be asked: "What happened to you?"

Having actively enabled and turning a blind eye to this disgusting, barbaric sexual depravity is an indelible stain upon the moral fabric of America.

Kook Left:

OMG Lego for real?!??!

Human and Piscine Grace:

Magnificent.

Meet the Jewish couple funding Christian missionary hospitals in Africa.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was.