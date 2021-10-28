Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn Returns to UK Telly!

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11832/steyn-returns-to-uk-telly

On Thursday Mark returned to the anchor chair in the UK for the first time in many decades, as you'll hear him acknowledge. On this occasion it was his privilege to guest-host for his old debate-stage comrade Nigel Farage at GB News. Topics ranged from the French seizure of English vessels as the scallop war escalates; the degeneration of the latest climate beano, COP-26, into FLOP-26; the awful sameness of Britain's political parties; and The Sound of Music with a brewery attached. Plus plenty of your emails and tweets along the way.

Click below to view the full show. If you're not in the mood for weather and promos, the broadcast starts about two minutes in:

If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be here over the coming days with the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show and The Hundred Years Ago Show - and back here later this evening with the penultimate edition of our current Tale for Our Time, Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey.

Tales for Our Time and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

