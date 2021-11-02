The Wokestapo comes for Margaret Atwood.

Greetings friends, Romans, and countrymen, and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links. Thanks to everyone who wrote or commented down below with suggestions or helpful information regarding my disabled son's dental predicament. I'm pleased to report that I have a few leads to follow up on, so I'm glad I mentioned it.

I try to protect my son and his privacy and not overshare about him because he's not able to tell me for himself what his preferences are. But over the years, just being his mom has put me (and him, and my family) in touch with so many kinds of people – many good, some terrible. Sometimes these interactions and episodes are of a deeply personal nature, and many are too painful to share. But often, I've been blessed to learn some general life lessons and have some profoundly moving experiences because of him. Sometimes, I'm moved to share, and one such experience happened to me over the weekend.

This past Sabbath was rainy all day. Rain (or worse, snow) on the Sabbath means it's going to be a very quiet day. While most of the religious Jewish community is at synagogue, or at one another's homes for dinners or lunches, we are usually lone wolves at home, save for our long walks around the neighbourhood. There are no electronic devices or telephones on the Sabbath for us. But if the weather is unforgiving, there aren't any walks and the day becomes quite long and relatively isolating. As the weather gets worse and as we roll into winter, we're housebound for much of the season.

However, after hours of rain, in a stroke of luck or divine mercy, the clouds cleared up just as it was time for late afternoon services, so we accompanied the other family members to synagogue and set out for a walk. As we were walking about, I noticed an older, grey-haired, bearded man coming toward us on a motorized scooter. There wasn't room on the path for both his scooter and my son's wheelchair so we tried to signal each other as to who should pull over to the side onto the grass and who should pass first. I pulled over and he moved closer. Then he signalled to me to stop. So, I stopped.

He took a long drag on his cigarette and asked "vat's wrong", gesturing to my son.

"Genetic disorder," I answered. He sighed.

"Do you speak Russian," he asked in his thick accent, rolling the "r" in the Russian.

"No," I said apologetically (I've been asked many times).

"Do you hev money," he asked.

I was kind of taken aback, and surprised he was asking me for money. No, I said politely. I don't have any money on me, I explained, I added that I don't even have my phone.

He looked at me and said "vait", and then started to get his wallet out.

I was horrified! The coin dropped. He wanted to give me money, to help my son. I protested, saying that not only were we OK and didn't need his money, but that it was the Jewish Sabbath and I couldn't even handle money (that's why I didn't have any on me). He looked totally puzzled and tried again to take bills out of his wallet to help. I assured him we are OK and I said if he wanted he could give to a charity in my son's honour. He gave me a strange look, I don't know if he actually understood what I was saying, and I thanked him for thinking of us and told him to take care. My Russian interlocutor, with his cigarette stained moustache, disabled himself, resigned himself to my refusal and scooted away.

It's very important not to assume things about people. It's important to stop and listen. It's important not to always think that people want something from you. They could just as easily want something for you.

What was it about me and my son that made him stop and ask "what's wrong"? A dozen other people at least walked by us that day. Nobody else asked. It's all terrifically weird and strange, but this kind of thing happens to me quite frequently. Maybe it happens to everyone but they just barrel along instead? Maybe people aren't paying attention? I don't know. Or maybe I just am lucky enough to get to talk about it. Anyway, those are a few lines and thoughts about my weekend.

There is certainly no shortage of people who come up with great lines. Sometimes, people come up with lines that are so great that I pretty much fall in love with them (the lines, not the people). Here's one I wish like hell I had thought of it first. Well done. I'm glad to see Dr. Naomi Wolf on the telly because since she was banned from Twitter, I haven't seen much of her anywhere. If you had told me a few years ago that Dr. Wolf would be sounding like a conservative, pretty much like an NRA member, I would have laughed my head off. But Dr. Wolf has been most prescient about all things lockdown and where the digital passport fetish leads, so...

And lastly, another Wuhan Flu article to add to my big fat, bulging DUH file. Sigh.

That's it for now. See you in the comments!

