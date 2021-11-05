"Saving the Planet" Is the Soft Option

On Guy Fawkes Night Steyn was back in the anchor chair in the UK for Farage at GB News. Topics ranged from a record number of "refugees" on the English coast to a record number of rapes in England and Wales - plus a special appearance by the ever incisive Douglas Murray.

Britain's "refugee" tsunami will sound familiar to American observers of the Rio Grande, but with the distinctive local wrinkle that the United Kingdom is an island nation, and so walking into it should be more of a challenge. The rape conversation evolved into a more general consideration of the woeful British constabulary. Mark also discussed the contrasting treatment of errant politicians, COP-26, and Boris Johnson's need of private jets.

Click below to view the full show:

If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show and, starting this weekend, a brand new Tale for Our Time.

