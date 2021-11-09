Image

Mark Steyn

Poets Cornered

Steyn on GB News

Mark appeared a little skeptical of his guest, and Femi Nylander thought the presenter was "clueless".

On Tuesday Steyn was back in the anchor chair in the UK for Farage at GB News. Topics ranged from the glories of the British Empire and jihadist psychology students to the migrant crisis on the EU border and property advice from Martin Roberts.

The show started with Mark's monologue:

Femi Nylander of the "Rhodes Must Fall" campaign didn't take kindly to that, as you can see in the rest of the show below:

This week's Laura's Links will air tomorrow. If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always our brand new Tale for Our Time: Agatha Christie's first Hercule Poirot novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

On the other hand, if you're one of that brave band that enjoys Steyn on camera, The Mark Steyn Show is coming to GB News starting Friday at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

Tales for Our Time is a special productions of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

