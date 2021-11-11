A Soldier Comes Home

Happy Veterans Day to our American listeners, Happy Remembrance Day to our Commonwealth listeners, Happy Armistice Day to our Continental listeners - and welcome to a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark has retooled some of our regular features especially for the day. There's a brand new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show marking two important centenaries - the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, and the very first "Poppy Day" in Britain and around the Empire. There's also a chin-up song with a sad backstory, a reprise by popular demand of the tale of the youngest man in the Allied invasion force on D-Day, and some thoughts on soldiering and sacrifice under a completely rotten and worthless Pentagon. Click above to listen.

Mark will be back later for Tales for Our Time, and do join him on Friday for a full hour of UK telly on GB News at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).