Steyn Returns to UK Telly!

Today The Mark Steyn Show comes to the new must-see UK channel GB News - every Friday at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time, which is 2pm North American Eastern/11am Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.
You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):
If you haven't yet listened to yesterday's Veterans Day/Remembrance Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show, I hope you'll do so. Laura Rosen Cohen also had some thoughts:
I have been trying to dampen the deep sense of dread that I feel in my bones that things will never be the same or as free as they were until March 2020. I can't shake it, much as I try. Remembrance Day, unfortunately, is bringing me a certain added acuity to my dreaded premonition.
As I often say, I love being right, but I'd be overjoyed to be wrong about this.
I believe that the convergence of the digital and technical spheres with evil, totalitarian ideas and decadent Western complacency is ushering anti-human, un-free, murderous and depraved impulses and policies into our lives with extreme force and determination, and I believe some to be irreversible.
Laura is quite right: something big is underway, and already very well advanced.
Captain Hastings' phrase in our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles - comes to mind: A premonition of evil.
See you on the telly at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time
