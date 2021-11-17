Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 17th

Today, Wednesday, our Clubland Q&A returns live around the planet - at a new day and a newish time: 3pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show, we'll take questions from Mark Steyn Club members live from all over the world, but we'll also throw in one or two SteynOnline other features that we've slipped a bit behind on in recent weeks, come back to your questions, and generally mix things up a little. If you've any follow-ups on the various subjects we've been chewing over here and at GB News these last few days, do shoot them along. I'm happy to address any topic that tickles your fancy, with the usual stipulation that certain areas bore me to death.

~As many of you know, we're now in the tenth year of climate mullah Michael E Mann's defamation suit against me for mocking his "hockey stick". But we had a Zoom hearing yesterday and - mirabile dictu! - eight years after I asked for it a trial date has been almost set. Judge Irving has decreed that the trial of Mann's case against me and my surviving co-defendant Rand Simberg will commence sometime in June next year.

~We're rearranging various of the furniture here at SteynOnline: With Clubland Q&A moving to Wednesday, the best weekly round-up of the Internet - Laura's Links - will henceforth be published on Thursday's. Laura has a genius for finding profundity among all the trivia, and has made her feature an indispensable guide to the spirits of the age. Please join her tomorrow.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week do fire off a question on any topic that appeals. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our eighteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more - including tonight's episode of our Agatha Christie serialization, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Cairo and Jerusalem; 11pm in Minsk and Moscow, whence they're poking and prodding the EU's eastern borders; half-past-eleven in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 1.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 4am in Singapore, Honkers and Western Australia (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.