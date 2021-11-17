Image

Mark Steyn

Howls All Round

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-and-half of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on up-to-the-minute news - the sentencing of the QAnon Shaman - and old Steynian themes, including the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US justice system, with some big thoughts on America from an old-school imperialist.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones Mark didn't get to in the days ahead.

On a lighter note, that audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week Mark mentioned airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday.

Mark will return later today with Part Eleven of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

