Image

Mark Steyn

The Pop Star as Dictatorial Suck-Up

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11919/the-pop-star-as-dictatorial-suck-up

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: In America, Thanksgiving is upon us, but, like any other turkey, Mark will be squawking up to the end. Tomorrow, Wednesday, he'll start the day right here with another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 11am Eastern/4pm GMT. Later he'll check in with his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden live on New York's WABC at 4pm Eastern.

Today Steyn joined Colin Brazier on GB News to discuss the wretched state of popular culture - boycotting North Carolina over transgender bathrooms but kissing up to thug regimes around the planet. Mark started with his fellow Canadian teen heartthrob, Justin Bieber, happy to kiss up to the House of Saud in return for a few million bucks. As he noted at the start, Justin has form when it comes to world affairs.

Click below to watch:

If you enjoy seeing him back on UK telly, don't miss The Mark Steyn Show Friday on GB News at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time. We hope you'll tune in.

The above-mentioned Clubland Q&A is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget the perfect Christmas present: our special Gift Membership.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on the the legendary WABC radio just after 4pm North American Eastern Time/ 1pm Pacific/ 9pm GMT.

Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Snerdley on Rittenhouse
  2. Christmas Carnage
  3. Howls All Round
  4. Ode to a Firemen Calendar
  5. A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 15-21

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image