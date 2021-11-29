Image

Mark Steyn

Where Justice Goes to Die

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11938/where-justice-goes-to-die

Print

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back in the anchor chair for Farage at GB News across the UK. You can watch from anywhere across the planet right here. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

Almost immediately afterwards, he'll be joining his old Rush chum, James ("Snerdley") Golden, at New York's radio powerhouse WABC at 4pm Eastern.

On Wednesday Mark will be conducting another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet.

~On today's Farage, Mark noted the start of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and the woeful state of US justice. Julian Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, joined him to expand on the topic.

Next came the Omicron variant, after which Anne Elisabeth Moutet checked in from Paris on the hideous plans to desecrate the historic cathedral of Notre-Dame. The final segment of the show was something of a fiasco, but it did permit Mark to throw off a few casual observations about the rise of China and the decline of America.

Click below to view the full hour:

If you prefer Mark and Peter Noone without Skypey-Zoomy glitches, here you go:

If you're one of the many who'd rather have Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show and over fifty cracking capers in Tales for Our Time.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

en

