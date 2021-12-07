Image

Mark Steyn

Bring On the Next War!

by Mark Steyn
Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm GMT. We hope you'll swing by.

~On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. Topics included Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, Snerdley's plans to invade Canada, the lack of homes for the holidays and its consequences for American demography. Click below to listen:

James was kind enough to mention Mark's Christmas album, which will certainly pep you up over the holidays. Whether your tastes run to jingling sleighbells or civilizational collapse, there are plenty of other bargains among our Steynamite specials.

en

