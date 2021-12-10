From Camelot to Coronalot

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition Mark was joined by Robert F Kennedy Jr, author of a bestselling book on Anthony Fauci that has gone entirely unreviewed in America's top papers and been banned from discussion on the big networks. The public health emergency seems to be evolving into something entirely different, as Steyn discussed with Douglas Murray. And he rounded out the show with Gary Osborne, hit songwriter of "Blue Eyes" and "Amoureuse", with a tip of the hat to the SODS (Society Of Distinguished Songwriters).

