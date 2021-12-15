Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 15th

Today, Wednesday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet. Please note the time: 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

For this afternoon's production, I thought we'd focus on a single broad theme: Is America past the point of no return? The more lavishly funded any activity is, the more it's a racket. Fresh from taking two decades to lose a war to goatherds and reducing itself to a global laughingstock to allies and enemies alike, the Government of the United States decided that what a six-star joke really needed was the first four-star transgender admiral.

Now we have an incoming vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff telling the world that what a bloated lavishly funded military that can't win a war needs to prioritize is "gender advisors":

If Republicans were any use, they'd just hoot and jeer and throw rotten fruit. But even that's beyond them.

Meanwhile, not to be out-woke, the public-health commissars are going full Judy Garland. Here is Dr Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health, serenading his fellow HHS honchos. Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore. Oh, no, wait, we are; this is the new America - at least until the ChiComs EMP us:

Meanwhile, back in the real world:

[China] has displaced the U.S. as the world's top high-tech manufacturer, pro- ducing 250 million computers, 25 million automobiles, and 1.5 billion smartphones in 2020.6 Beyond becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, China has become a serious competitor in the foundational technologies of the 21st century: artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, quantum information science (QIS), semiconductors, biotechnology, and green energy. In some races, it has already become No. 1. In others, on current trajectories, it will overtake the U.S. within the next decade.

That "green energy" is a cute joke. Chairman Xi was a no-show at COP-26, because he has no intention of joining the west in committing economic suicide. But, if Joe and Justin and Boris are so eager to tank what remains of their livelihoods, he's happy to sell them expensive ineffective "green solutions". In other words, having annexed American manufacturing and American high-tech and American intellectual property, Beijing is happy to annex American virtue-signaling and profit from that, too.

There is no equivalent (not even Rome's) to America's form of great-power suicide. Britain lost global dominance because, for eighteen critical months (as I noted the other day), London and the British Dominions stood alone among the great democratic powers in resisting the Third Reich. It was a sacrifice that exhausted and bankrupted a mighty empire, but it was at least for something recognizable as a great cause. America is exiting the world stage because it's hot for trannies and MS-13 cartels: has there ever been anything more pathetic?

So that's our theme for the day: Do feel free to expand it in any direction you so wish.

