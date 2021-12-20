Steyn in for Farage Today!

Can a quadruple-boostered boy find love with a quintuple-boostered girl? No. You'll both be dead.

~Are you having difficulty keeping up with The Science? Just to bring you up to date with the latest totally scientific science, a triple-vaccinated person should not risk being in the presence of a double-vaccinated person. From Ontario's public-health supremo, with pitiful "Conservative" premier Doug Ford standing behind him:

Ontario's top doctor advises against seeing your triple vaccinated grandparent if you're double vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/XzZhMrz5bh — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 17, 2021

Coming midweek: Should a quadruple-vaccinated person risk being outdoors with a double-masked triple-vaccinated person?

~How out of touch are the political class? Here's John Tory, Mayor of Toronto and a purported Tory, doing some pathetic stunt with an ugly sweater to raise awareness of the problems of mental health - anxiety, depression, isolation - over Christmas:

Over the holidays, 1 in 2 Canadians have feelings of anxiety, depression, or isolation. People can support @CMHA_NTL by wearing this #UglyHolidayTruths sweater to raise awareness around mental health this holiday. Learn more: https://t.co/dqvHsgkMuW pic.twitter.com/0FG6EIC7ww — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 18, 2021

The main reason for the massive expansion in anxiety, depression, isolation in Toronto and elsewhere is the Covid policies of crackpots like John Tory. It's a revealing glimpse into either obliviousness or viciousness that he thinks he still get away with rubbish like this.

