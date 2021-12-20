Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn in for Farage Today!

by Mark Steyn
Mark's Monday Notebook

Can a quadruple-boostered boy find love with a quintuple-boostered girl? No. You'll both be dead.

Today Monday I'll be back on UK telly screens sitting in for Nigel Farage all week on the new must-see channel GB News. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up - and don't forget you can email and Tweet me during the show, and I'll react to those live on air.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~Are you having difficulty keeping up with The Science? Just to bring you up to date with the latest totally scientific science, a triple-vaccinated person should not risk being in the presence of a double-vaccinated person. From Ontario's public-health supremo, with pitiful "Conservative" premier Doug Ford standing behind him:

Coming midweek: Should a quadruple-vaccinated person risk being outdoors with a double-masked triple-vaccinated person?

~How out of touch are the political class? Here's John Tory, Mayor of Toronto and a purported Tory, doing some pathetic stunt with an ugly sweater to raise awareness of the problems of mental health - anxiety, depression, isolation - over Christmas:

The main reason for the massive expansion in anxiety, depression, isolation in Toronto and elsewhere is the Covid policies of crackpots like John Tory. It's a revealing glimpse into either obliviousness or viciousness that he thinks he still get away with rubbish like this.

~It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News with Ric Grenell on the geopolitical scene, John Redwood on Boris and Brexit, and Brendan O'Neill on a non-binary Bond. For his weekend movie date Rick McGinnis considered the symbolism of killing John Wayne. Our Sunday song selection offered Hugh Martin talking to me about his enduring standard "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - and our marquee presentation was a brace of Christmas Tales for Our Time by Dorothy L Sayers. Click for The Queen's Square - and for The Necklace of Pearls.

If you were too busy getting this weekend's weekly booster shot, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

~Incidentally, if you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show, you can find them "curated" (as the rather tedious expression has it) over at the show's home page, where you can explore not just the latest episodes but classic editions with Jordan Peterson, Lionel Shriver, Larry Arnn, Michele Bachmann, Kathy Shaidle and many more.

Tales for Our Time is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

