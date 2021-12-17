A Shropshire Mad

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition we led off with last night's electoral bloodbath in Shropshire, and its consequences for Boris Johnson's premiership. To assess the mood of the electorate I was joined by Sir John Redwood, the man who way back when quit cabinet, took on John Major and thereby saved the pound.

The rest of the show was mostly about fictional spies and real-life spymasters: Ric Grenell, President Trump's Director of National Intelligence, was on hand to talk China and Ukraine, and, with Barbara Broccoli floating the possibility of a non-binary 007, spiked!'s Brendan O'Neill checked in to assess the state of our pop culture in a woefully woke world.

