Image

Mark Steyn

A Shropshire Mad

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11980/a-shropshire-mad

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition we led off with last night's electoral bloodbath in Shropshire, and its consequences for Boris Johnson's premiership. To assess the mood of the electorate I was joined by Sir John Redwood, the man who way back when quit cabinet, took on John Major and thereby saved the pound.

The rest of the show was mostly about fictional spies and real-life spymasters: Ric Grenell, President Trump's Director of National Intelligence, was on hand to talk China and Ukraine, and, with Barbara Broccoli floating the possibility of a non-binary 007, spiked!'s Brendan O'Neill checked in to assess the state of our pop culture in a woefully woke world.

Click below to view the full show:

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our recent shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~If you're one of the many who prefer me in non-visual formats, we will have the next of our Christmas Tales for Our Time later this evening.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Web-Slinger, But No Friendly Neighborhood
  2. Cat on a No-Tin Shelf
  3. Christmas Crackers
  4. So Fair a Fancy
  5. A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 6-12

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.