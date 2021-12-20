Always Winter, Never Christmas

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back in the anchor chair for Farage at GB News across the UK. You can watch from anywhere across the planet right here. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

Almost immediately afterwards, he'll be joining his old Rush chum, James Golden, aka Mr Snerdley, at New York's radio powerhouse WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~On today's Farage, Mark surveyed Covidstan and the state of play in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. Plus: Major League Quidditch dumps J K Rowling, digging your own mass graves in middle school, and Talking Pints with Peter Tatchell.

Click below to view the full hour:

If you're one of the many who'd rather have Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always the latest of our Christmas Tales for Our Time: it premieres tonight around 9pm Eastern.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.