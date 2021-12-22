It's time for our third excerpt from Washington Irving's Sketch Book of 1820: an American eye on an English Christmas. In tonight's episode our narrator wakes up on Christmas morning to start the day with prayers and a proper breakfast:

Our breakfast consisted of what the Squire denominated true old English fare. He indulged in some bitter lamentations over modern breakfasts of tea-and-toast, which he censured as among the causes of modern effeminacy and weak nerves, and the decline of old English heartiness.

And so it begins.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Mr Irving's account of Christmas Day simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes of our Washington Irving Christmas can be found here - and a cavalcade of Christmas tales by everyone from Dickens to Steyn is awaiting you here.

If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our Christmas Gift Membership. See you back here tomorrow for our concluding visit with Washington Irving.