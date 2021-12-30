Civilizational Death by TikTok

Hi everyone and welcome back to the last edition of Laura's Links for the calendar year 2021. Good riddance to another communist China-inspired annus horribilis. So much to complain about, so little space!

As I was out in the virtual fields of the vast internet over the week, lovingly picking out stories that would generally anger and disgust you, I was feeling extremely pessimistic again. However, I should have listened to the little voice in my head. Not my own, silly billies! It's my Mom's! In my most down moments, she keeps reminding me that "this" can't last, and that she has seen so many other tyrannical people and movements come and go in her lifetime. And for the first time in a long time, I'm kind of feeling that she's right.

Is anyone else getting the feeling that the House of Cards is falling down?

There have been a few interesting signs of hope. Here's a few that I noticed: a lot of American companies have begun rejecting Biden vaccine mandates. Hospitals in America and Canada started realizing that it wasn't the smartest idea to fire their unvaccinated and/or previously infected staff. Airlines started saying masks are bogus. The NFL said the testing regimes are bollocks.

Then the narrative started changing, and the mainstream media got the message: the top hysterical TV doctors in America said oh well, ya know, cloth masks don't help, quarantine period only needs to be five days and not ten, because the Evil Murderous Gnome Bat Doctor says he wants to keep the economy running! And how about this: the PCR tests are unreliable! All of the sudden Joe Biden took a moment away from eating his porridge to say that there was no federal solution to Covid. Hmm... OK.

All this started happening about the time that Joe Biden's team realized they were in very, very deep doo-doo because of their failed Coronavirus policies and all the liberals in New York started getting Covid (more of my thoughts on that here – let me know what you think!)

Now the psychos of the CDC are admitting that they were just testing our tolerance!

Here in Ontario, intrepid journalist Anthony Furey discovered that the lying liars of Premier Doug Ford's government have been terrorizing us for two years, not distinguishing patients admitted to hospital "with" Covid or "because of" Covid. And finally, 500 doctors are speaking up on behalf of Ontario's children. Of course, the coward himself, Premier Doug Ford and his ghoulish, scowling, cretinous Minister of Health Christine Elliot are MIA. I do wonder how their chief fart-catchers, Ivana Yelich and Travis Kann, with their soooooper dooooper fancy titles, are going to try and spin this one.

Courage! We need more courage!

Keep fighting against the elitist political blob that wants to imprison us forever. (I'm in love with that phrase and I am sooooo going to liberate it...)

Lastly, I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas, and I really, really hope you didn't miss Mark's Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols. It is absolutely beautiful and profoundly moving, so do have a listen.

Have a great week, let's put this year to bed in style by fighting even harder against the blob!

Courage, courage, courage! See you in the comments.

North America:

Ohio GOP are you FREAKING KIDDING ME?

When they tell you what they are, pay attention.

These two guys!!!!!

Run. For. School. Board.

Nothing to see here! Celebrate Afghan culture! Celebrate refugees!

Basically this is Canada. This is Canada also.

~

Israel and Jews:

The Israeli public is wising up to Covid hysterics.

Mel Brooks: "All About Me", here also "Mel Brooks Writes it All Down"

Bishop Tutu was a dangerous Jew-hater. Indeed!

"How Kronk became a Jewish icon." Who knew? (Not me but this is cute.)

~

Covid:

Austrian doctors defy law to criminalize the non-vaccinated.

Omicron = mild cold. But, yah. Let's shut down the world again.

Experts who approved the vax for kids were against mandating it. "Why aren't we talking about this?"

"It's enough to make one wonder if they don't just want you to suffer." Yes, absolutely. I agree with everything in this article, especially this: "It's been two years of unhinged, moronic incompetence ruining Americans' lives with no evidence of an upside."

Soviet Medicine in Canada

Irreparable damage: "A friend of mine who's a commercial pilot just sent me this pic of a passenger on his plane."

Myocarditis: "An Update"

"As a non-virologist, here are some things I have learned about covid..." (really good).

Not a cult.

This seems to be quite important, no?

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Nothing to see here.

~

Europe:

Seems nice. It was definitely a good idea to flood Germany with largely illiterate, homophobic, antisemitic refugees to assauge Holocaust guilt. Well done, Germany!

Related: Celebrating Afghan "culture" in Germany.

A Christmas message from Éric Zemmour: Translation via Twitter, video here.

~

Wokestapo:

Mount Sinai's blueprint for woke medicine (chilling and dangerous: read the whole thing).

Children in America are being groomed via gender ideology.

China is gleefully destroying our children via TikTok.

"What a difference a few years makes." (GAH!!!!)

This is a doozy!

Like Mark always says "when the mullahs nuke us", we'll still be talking about transgendered bathrooms and sports.

~

Human Grace:

"He makes us happy all the time."

He felt G-d telling him to give him his car.

A code-breaker's daughter.

"Last Christmas, you gave me your heart."

Hero!

"They are a perfect fit for our family."

A survivor's liberation comes full circle.

Finally, finding family.

OMG I just cannot handle the beauty of these stories so here's another: "This is really rare," the 13-year-old brother said of his new parents. "They took this chance getting all of us. I thank them — and I thank God — for this."

