The Mark Steyn Show - Live on New Year's Eve!

Today, New Year's Eve, I'll be live on your TV screens for the final 2021 edition of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News.

Not sure what else is on the rundown for tonight's show, but Conrad Black will weigh in on the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, and the rapper Zuby will weigh in on J K Rowling: he's all-man, but he identified as female just long enough to set a new women's world deadlift record.

The fun starts at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes seven, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected], and I'll respond live on air.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

If you're one of many who prefer me in non-visual formats, the Steyn Show audio retrospective of the year can be heard here.

See you on the telly tonight - live at 7pm London time/2pm New York.