Hot Stuff!

On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. Topics included the hotness of AOC, the weaponization of January 6th, Random House's cancelation of Norman Mailer, China's subversion of Latin America and its insufficient levels of toxic masculinity. With a touch of Somerset Maugham and Donna Summer. Click below to listen:
Tomorrow evening, Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show will air on GB News for a full hour at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the 2am UK replay more convenient - that's 9pm Eastern.) We hope you'll swing by.
