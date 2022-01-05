Image

Mark Steyn

Law, Lockdown and Lords

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12030/law-lockdown-and-lords

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with the last two years as a textbook case of Big Government failure. Dr Tony Hinton was on hand to respond. David Davis, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, then joined him to discuss a Conservative Government's most un-Conservative plans for free speech. And finally Sammy Woodhouse, introduced by Mark as "one of the bravest women I've ever met", celebrated some rare good news out of the depraved hell of Rotherham.

Click below to view the full show:

en

