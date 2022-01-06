The Great Covid Walkbackening

Welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. This is the edition where I sadly have to admit that the teeny, tiny degree of optimism I expressed last week was wildly misplaced. Ontario is fully locked down again. We have moved back in time and are trapped once again in March 2020.

As the Christmas break came to a close, and after assuring nervous parents and depressed and anxious children and youth that schools would be open as scheduled, the government of Doug Ford announced that school opening would be delayed by two days to install better air filters or some other ridiculous such nonsense. Then, a few days later, and after much lobbying by hysterical TV and Twitter doctors and the public school teachers' unions, they dropped the bomb on us. Lockdown. Again.

Private and public schools are back online "for two weeks". Gyms are closed. Indoor dining is banned. Community centres are shuttered. Gatherings in one's own home are limited by the force of government, as are all events. It's an absolute nightmare and hard to find any additional reservoir of strength to carry on with the everyday tasks of living, and taking care of one's family under these tyrannical, never-ending, unbelievably punitive and capricious rules "for our health and safety".

We have no recall process in Ontario comparable to American gubernatorial recalls.

The only ways to get rid of this government is by election (June 2022) or by a non-confidence vote in parliament. It's soul-crushing stuff and I just don't see any way to get out of it. For those who have suggested "just leave", I can only respond that it's not a simple thing to uproot one's family in the middle of a school year, never mind thinking of any place in Canada where things are currently more "normal". The bastions of normalcy are red states in America, but it's not like the whole freedom-seeking world can get into Florida (unless, as I've joked before, we catch a flight down to Mexico and wade through the river).

To the many who boldly suggest "Do Not Comply," well, gee thanks, never thought of that before.

I especially love it when anonymous Twitter users accuse me or other Canadians of being gutless, submissive dumbheads. It's hard to take the "don't comply" exhortation seriously from the rather large swathe of people who don't even have the guts to use their own names online. A great many Canadians have been protesting, emailing their elected representatives, etc., but it has all been falling on deaf ears. So many people are reaching, or have reached, their emotional, psychological, financial and mental breaking points.

My focus for the next little while will once again get smaller and more micro as I put my heart and soul into summoning the physical and mental strength to keep things as "normal" and healthy as possible for my family within this never-ending cycle of locked-up madness.

This. Is. Not. Normal.

As a reminder, this is what the sainted health care workers told us about N95 masks only a few minutes ago and now apparently, this is the new thing that they assure us will bring life back to normal again. Children in masks, unable to breathe, getting experimental vaccines for viruses that don't affect them that expose them to potentially life-threatening side effects that are far riskier than the virus. Forever.

If only we had someone like this leading us out of this psychosis. Where is our very own Dr. Ladapo?

Sorry this isn't more hopeful, cheerful or inspiring, but as I've said previously not all clouds have silver linings. Everyone wants the silver lining but they're just not always there.

Please keep us here in Ontario in your prayers and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

"Life is too short to be miserable."

My friend and compatriot Barbara Kay on The High Priests of Woke Hijacking the Hijab Debate.

Surprise! (Not.)

Canada: "I'm more afraid of the government than Omicron." Exactly.

~

Covid:

The Great Walkbackening. This seems like an important detail.

~

Jews and Israel:

The great Liel Leibovitz at Tablet Magazine: Living on A Prayer, A New Year's Resolution. He is such a wonderful writer and Tablet Magazine always has lots of great stuff.

Leftists ruin everything, part eleventy million gazillion and twenty.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Taking a stand.

Celebrate Afghan culture! Remind me again why Britain *needs* Afghani immigrants?

~

Related! Celebrate Diversity, Sexy Mannequin Edition:

Ahh, the joys of Afghan culture.

~

Middle East:

Not sure I could possibly love this story more. "As Saudi officials crack down on corruption, they are increasingly zeroing in on a new target: suspiciously full camel lips."

~

Kook Left:

"The European Union's landmark decision to approve insects for human consumption was a victory for maggots and people everywhere."

~

Human Grace:

A testimony to forgiveness and the gift of friendship. Just lovely. Rest in Peace.

Discovering the secrets of ALS. Bless the healers.

Saved from cremation, man receives Jewish burial in New Mexico desert.

"Check mole. Neck. Cancer."

"On fatherly figures." (So good, must read.)

Pretty funny stuff.

Mensch.

Rest in Peace.

