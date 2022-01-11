The Demographic Whirlwind

On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with a few terse words on Boris Johnson, tied in to the migrant flotilla arriving on England's southern shore each day and then expanded it to Africa's coming demographic tsunami with Edward Paice, author of the new book Youthquake.

Dr Peter McCullough joined Steyn for a discussion of Covid and cardiology, and he rounded out the hour with Anne-Elisabeth Moutet and the various populist-nationalists trying to make the second-round spot against M Macron in the French presidential election.

As Mark explained in his introduction to Mr Paice, he wanted to keep the demographic discussion all cool, calm and collected. But, if you're in the mood for a more head-for-the-hills take on the theme, here he is five years ago on much the same terrain:

