Hello again and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links, from locked down Ontario where we at least can celebrate one victory against darkness. Our children (unless there is politically suicidal backpedalling again) will be back in school on Monday. I will of course not believe it till I actually do the carpool but I am cautiously optimistic, which is a big change from last week. We demonstrated, got petitions to the government, and a lawsuit is on the table. We're mad, past our breaking points and not backing down.

Things fall apart.

The centre cannot hold.

Things are falling apart. The covid centre cannot hold.

The narrative is really changing, and the House of Covid Cards is finally starting to come down in a meaningful way – gradually and now suddenly.

Here are some of my observations, not in any particular order, but all significant nonetheless. Over the past week, the president of Pfizer made some astonishing admissions about the efficacy of his vaccines and Project Veritas had a big scoop about the evil gnome Fauci. Hospitals all over the Western world started admitting that they had been lumping in patients who were admitted "with" Covid along with those admitted "for" Covid. It's like it is coordinated. As it happens, that number usually halves the "Covid in hospital" numbers. Interesting.

In Europe, they are warning against boosters. Interesting. All of the sudden lockdowns are bad. Case counts don't matter. CDC guidelines are optional on cruises. Narrative fail. Pivot. There's lots more stories like this, and if you open your eyes you can see the pivot in real time. The evil people who put these policies in place, the bureaucrats who were just following orders, the scientists who made bat viruses more deadly and then covered up their tracks either because they are compromised by China, or didn't want to hurt China, or because of financial interests or whatever-it's all coming out now. And hey, everyone is gonna get it, anyway, right? Do you feel it?

The truth is coming out. The truth is pure and glorious and I feel it streaming out. But just because it's the beginning of the end, that doesn't mean it's time to go wobbly. The opposite is true. It's time to increase all efforts until the last vaccine passport is obliterated, the last vaccine mandate is in the dust heap of policy history, and until the last mask talisman is enforced upon us and our children. The time has come to get on with our lives. It's time to admit failure.

Nothing less than normal is acceptable. Nothing. And it's all worth the fight.

On another note, it has been a year since our beloved Kathy Shaidle left us. She was a woman of words, a woman of substance, wise beyond measure and a friend like no other. As the days and months without her go on, I can share that it is not getting any easier. I miss her so much and still cannot look back at any of our decades-plus of correspondence, but maybe someday. Mercifully, I feel her presence and spirit frequently but only for fleeting moments. I can only pray that she knew how loved and treasured she was, and that she is at peace. Once in a lifetime friendships are truly that, and I am blessed to have had mine in Kathy. I just wish that we could have grown old together, still sending each other email dozens of times a week, trying to outdo each other (and Mark) with the most insulting, obnoxious, ridiculous, hilarious observations and jokes on planet earth. Rest in peace, my friend. I miss you so.

Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Some choice words from Jordan Peterson: "Open the damn country back up before Canadians wreck something we can't fix." ENDORSED.

This is NOT normal.

Oh how nice: Pfizer deepens commitment to genetic drug future with deals. Perfect. Just perfect.

This is fine.

"They're making money off the blood of my son. It's a disgrace." I personally found the 9/11 memorial disturbing. Not because of emotion, but because of the lack of any mention of the religious motivation of the 19 Saudi hijackers. Nothing. Not a word. I'll never go again. I feel similarly about the Anne Frank House which should be burned to the ground.

This is evil.

As per Jesse Kelly: "America is not a serious country."

Celebrate Afghan culture in America!

Israel and Jews:

Enough of the nonsense. (Really good, applicable to all of the Western world.)

Who told them about the Mossad Dolphins??!?! At the next ZOG meeting I am going to seriously pulverize the rat fink that let that slip. Dummies!! Big mouths!!

Jewish Wisdom:

Just lift your staff!

New Middle East:

Meet the date syrup besties! (Silan is seriously amazing, do try it!!)

Britain:

This is how you do it.

As per the Great Prophet Mark Steyn himself: Britain, where everything is policed except crime.

"The evidence on face masks is inconclusive." Actually, it is conclusive. It's a bunch of Hypochondriac Kabuki hooey.

Covid:

OH WELL THEN

Canada: The Accidental Biosecurity State.

Begone "Doomsday Doctors".

You go, girl.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Nova Scotia doctor: CALM DOWN PEOPLE

Lock ups are so very, very evil. Pity the children.

As Jordan Peterson quipped on Twitter "Oh well, it's just fertility." There's a lot of stuff that was "conspiracy talk" a few minutes ago that is actually you know, fact. Good interview here.

Well, whadaya know?

No kidding.

Finally.

Everyone CALM DOWN.

Yes, basically this.

Europe:

This was probably my favourite story of the week (perhaps of the past few months): How Romanians fight and win against the government. So good! So delicious! So many lessons to be learned and so much inspiration!

Some honesty (or butt-covering) finally; one of the leading newspapers in Denmark admits "We Failed" (English translation available via Google).

Belgian Culture of Death alert.

I truly hate when I have to root for a Frenchman, but that's where we are at: Éric Zemmour stands on guard for St. Michael.

Tyrannical, Predatory Kook Left and Trans:

Do not send your kids here.

As per Mark Steyn: When the mullahs nuke us, we'll still be talking about a transgendered man giving birth after a one-night stand on Grindr.

Meanwhile, from my bulging neurotic white leftist kook mothers seeking attention file. Why do they all look like this? Always the masks in the pic, always the pronouns. Ugh.

Human and Rodentia Grace:

"Let me ask you something, would you like me to read with you?' I said to him, 'Yes, if you like.'"

Sometimes you find exactly what you need exactly where you weren't looking.

Sometimes you're in the right place at the right time.

Rest in peace, brave little rat.

"Imagine a country like this."

