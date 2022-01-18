Harry Me Back to Old Virginny

Programming note: On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show returns to GB News for a full hour at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. More details below.

On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. After a diversionary start due to Snerdley's obsession with the Royal Family, Mark and James turned to the matter of woke corporations and to Governor Youngkin's first day on the job in Virginia. Click below to listen:

If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

The show replays at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific, which may be more convenient for US and Canadian viewers. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

Members of The Mark Steyn Club should free to leave (on-topic) comments below.