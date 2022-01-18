Image

Mark Steyn

Harry Me Back to Old Virginny

Snerdley & Steyn on WABC

https://www.steynonline.com/12062/harry-me-back-to-old-virginny

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show returns to GB News for a full hour at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. More details below.

On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. After a diversionary start due to Snerdley's obsession with the Royal Family, Mark and James turned to the matter of woke corporations and to Governor Youngkin's first day on the job in Virginia. Click below to listen:

If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

The show replays at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific, which may be more convenient for US and Canadian viewers. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

Members of The Mark Steyn Club should free to leave (on-topic) comments below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Swallowing the Codswallop
  2. The Sinking of the West
  3. The Covid Centre Cannot Hold
  4. Plus ça change...
  5. G-Men and Jihad Men

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.