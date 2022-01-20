Raisin d'Être

Hi again and welcome back to another locked down edition of Laura's Links, live from still-locked-down southern Ontario. As I file this piece, the good news is that the Covid tyranny in Great Britain appears to be dead. D-E-A-D dead. It's dead in Mexico too. In Israel, the Finance Minister is mumbling about killing the "green pass", and leading Israeli physicians are admitting that they got it wrong –that the vaccines are a disappointment in many ways because they actually do not prevent transmission of the Wuhan Flu, and that ultimately, none of us humans can outsmart or outrun a virus. So that's the good news, and I am truly happy for the people living in any place where they have their freedom (and of course for those who never lost it in the first place).

The bad news is that things in Ontario are still stupid and tyrannical, masked and restricted. Another problem is, as the wonderful Zuby points out: "I legitimately think the lockdowns, restrictions, psyops, and mandates have fundamentally altered some people's brains and they will never be normal again." Seems like most of the people in power here in Ontario fall into that category.

Another problem, of course, is that lots of people still think the locked-down life is groovy. Their brains are pretty much fried. Kind of like this.

It's been a crazy week for a number of reasons, but one in particular was turning on my phone after the Sabbath to hear about the hostage-taking in Texas. Mark did a very good job talking about that "British man" speaking with an English accent who "detained" some people who just happened to be Jews in a synagogue on the Sabbath. I don't really have that much to add to this conversation other than a few points. One is that it is interesting to me how said "British man" got into America. That's kind of weird, isn't it? The other thing to note is that for all the Fancy Schmancy Anti-Terror, Sooooper Doooper Crack Hostage Team SWAT SWAT SWATTY Alpha Copper units and whatnot sent to the building, it turned out to be the Rabbi himself who freed himself and the hostages by smashing a chair on the "British man" as he grabbed a soda. You got that? The Rabbi with exactly ONE CHAIR was more effective than the entire American paramilitary ensemble sitting outside the shul – but thanks for killing the "British man" anyway of course.

That the hostages are healthy and above ground and the "British man" is meeting his 72 raisins is good. It was also good to see people sending heartfelt prayers – unqualified prayers. You know, the ones that were specifically about the hostages' well-being, and not the "ya, taking Jews hostages is bad, but what about Islamophobia?" ones.

I'll end on that.

There's lots going on and still a lot on my mind. I'm weary, but I will not stop fighting until we get our normal back. Nothing less than normal. Absolutely nothing less than normal. Do keep us here in Canada in your prayers. Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

The great Rex Murphy: Trudeau's vilification of anti-vaxxers paved the way for Legault's punishment tax. Indeed.

Mexico, G-d bless it, is officially fully normal and fully back to 2019.

Progressives must reckon with the school closing catastrophe (but will they? Doubtful).

DOCTOR Jill Biden, healer. (Picture my face!!!!)

"Bri-ish Man Visits a Texas Synagogue"

The British kids are not alright.

~

Jews and Israel:

"Because you are Jewish."

Narrative collapse – Israel.

Impossible.

Delusional Jews, part eleventy gazillion million and thirty two.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"Only when we expend some effort do we appreciate G-d's miracle. The same applies in all areas of life. Asking for G-d's blessings is not sufficient; we must make some effort that can serve as a conduit for the blessing."

Love this Rabbi: "For American Jews today, our best friends are found among deeply conservative Protestant Christians and devout Catholics."

~

Covid:

"We will trust the judgment of the British people."

A partial list of the evils of masking – particularly for children. RELATED.

This should worry you.

This should worry, and not reassure you.

YA NO KIDDING. Germans gotta German. I mean, "Kadavergehorsam" HOLY CRAP! That is just NOT a word I want in my vocabulary.

"More than thirty doctors, scientists and MPs have signed a joint letter to the government's vaccine watchdog urging it to "reassess" the Covid vaccine rollout for healthy 12-15-year-olds following new data showing potentially serious harms of the jab are likely to outweigh any potential benefits."

Related.

Finally.

The kids are not alright.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

A "gang" of "men" raped and sexually abused girls as young as 12 years old.

Brave article: the Texas synagogue siege is a wake up call that Muslim antisemitism must be confronted now.

Nicola Sturgeon set to cancel Covid restrictions in Scotland.

~

Europe:

The European multicultural volcano.

YES, POPE.

~

Afghan Culture:

They seem nice.

~

Oz:

"You look like a f--king Smurf bred with an X-Man." (language warning, NSFW)

~

The Predatory, Grooming, Abusive Kook Left:

"People with prostates."

These evil souls are after your children. If they'll sacrifice their own, they'll sacrifice yours as well.

Evil.

They hate you and want to destroy your children.

~

Human Grace:

Best friends like sisters. Literally. How wonderful.

I have no doubt.

This is absolutely lovely. William and Kate are a class act, unlike some of the other Royals.

Every life matters. Where there is life, there is hope.

Little hero!

A thread about unintended consequences.

