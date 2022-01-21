Image

Mark Steyn

"Alternative Futures"

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12069/alternative-futures

Programming note: On Saturday Mark will be conducting a rare weekend edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time. He will also have a special edition of Steyn's Song of the Week for you on Sunday.

On the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark led off with a glimpse of "the elites" at Davos before Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined him to look at what it boils down to in practice: the Covid fades but the control remains.

Later Tori Yorgey swung by for an inspiring tale of pluck and resilience from West Virginia. Steyn rounded out the hour with the first in-depth interview with chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost since he quit Boris Johnson's cabinet.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (you may have to reload the page):

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us over the weekend for various diversions, including Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date and the aforementioned Clubland Q&A and Steyn's Song of the Week. The latter two are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

