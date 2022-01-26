Vlad, Dick and Trans

Programming note: On Thursday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 6pm North American Eastern/11pm Greenwich Mean Time. That will be shortly after Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which airs on GB News live at 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern, and even more shortly after the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern.

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with one of several curious aspects of Boris Johnson's current travails: Should Cakegate in fact be Dickgate? Kieron McArdle, who got fined £200 for sitting in his garden with three friends, wants his money back.

Next came Bill Browder, a man on Putin's enemies list, to mull the parallels between Europe and Russia, on the one hand, and, on the other, America and China. We closed out the show with Abigail Shrier on one of the most disturbing phenomena of recent years: the unprecedented number of girls who want to become boys.

~Mark's suggestion that the UK Tory party look elsewhere in Her Majesty's Dominions for its next leader is picking up steam:

Even in Australian publications of a conspicuously conservative disposition, it has been some time since any respected pundit has suggested, with the hope of being taken seriously, that it might be a good idea to give Tony Abbott another crack at the job of Prime Minister. You can imagine my surprise, then, to hear just such a journalist devoting fifteen minutes of his high-rating evening news review slot to dusting off and spruiking Abbott's leadership credentials. And if you're wondering why this is the first you've heard of it, and why the journalist in question has not since been publicly hounded off most Australian social media platforms and made the butt of excoriating scorn on the ABC, don't. Because the journalist in question was the Canadian Mark Steyn, and the network he appears on is GB News, and the country whose leadership Steyn thinks might be gainfully entrusted to the former member for Warringah is the United Kingdom...

