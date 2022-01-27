Kernels of Freedom

Hi again and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. It's really frigging cold here in southern Ontario and really still quite blechhhhh. His Royal Idiotness of Ontario, Doug Ford has decreed that at the end of the month, the peasants may dine indoors at 50% capacity, they may go to gyms at 50% double vaxxed capacity, and they can even go (fully vaccinated) to the movies BUT they weren't going to let anyone popcorn at said movie theatres because VIRUSSSSSSSS. You got that? Because SCIENCE!! It's all so very scientific and sooooo soooooo sciency. Oh wait! Breaking News: this just in: popcorn is okay after all. Thank you, dear leaders!

As Ontario is still basically a prison, and because I have a few thoughts about this topic, I thought that some international sunlight shining upon the disastrous government of Doug Ford might be in order, and might even help somehow. So, I wrote up this little essay for the Brownstone Institute which is basically the most comprehensive data dump of how utterly unforgivably awful things are here: Ontario the Cruel.

(Note: As a result of this article, I have been deluged with emails from all over Ontario from parents, teachers, doctors, nurses, financial professionals you name it. They are angry and frustrated and everyone wants to know what they can do and how they can help. And I'm just one person. I'm not really sure, I'm trying a whole bunch of things, but if you have ideas, let me know. Or just do them!)

Mark mentioned earlier this week on The Mark Steyn Show that he was thinking of starting a single issue political party akin to Nigel Farage's single issue Brexit Party. Alas, I believe that the Great Prophet Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him, ameeeeen ameeeeeeen) was joking around about starting The 2019 Party i.e getting everything back to real life, back to 2019, but HELLO!!!!!! In-House Jewish Mother memo to Mark: DO IT, my son.

*waves to Mark*

Anyway, before I get into the warmer, fuzzier part of my intro, because I actually do have a few little teeny bits of goodness to share with you, I will just point your attention to one article that basically is channeling my brain. I could not have said it any better. "Kids shouldn't have to be resilient." Thank you, Mary Katherine Ham for saying it. That is the absolute truth. That's our jobs – the adults. I'll also point you toward some other sharp thoughts on the pandemic virtue-signalling that I think are also chock full of truth.

OK. In the news business, basically the rule of thumb is that a one-time incident is just that – a one-timer. Twice is a coincidence, and three's a trend. I have a "three's a trend" to report to you.

One: I had occasion to travel on the subway last week to a doctor's appointment. I travel unmasked on the subway. I was sitting listening to a podcast in my defiant unmasked state when I was approached by an older woman. I immediately assumed that she was going to lecture me about wearing a mask, or scold me. I took out my headphones and she said "hello". I said "hello" back. She asked me if I was a singer. Her eyes were very kind. I said no, actually, I'm not a singer, I'm a writer, but I'd love to be a singer, I love singing. She said "oh, OK, you really look like a famous singer". I said, I'm definitely not, but that would be great, and you have a nice day. And off she went down the train. I wish I had asked her which singer, alas. Maybe it's time to think more about singing again.

Two: As I was being pinched and prodded at the doctor's appointment, the technician doing the tests said "I'm sorry, I'm going to have to torture you a little bit more". I laughed as I told her that she was a complete amateur, and that she would have to try harder, and as far as I was concerned, being in a quiet, dimly lit room surrounded by artwork for a few hours without any work to do or caregiving responsibilities was like being at a spa for the day, even while being poked and prodded. She laughed.

Three: I came home, back to my disabled son, back to working from home, back to caregiving and domestic chores. My son was on the couch, happily watching something on YouTube. I bent over to say hi and he smiled and grabbed me and pulled my face to his cheek and smiled so hard his eyes got all crinkly. Then he was sort of watching me watch him. Though it was -20ºC outside it was sunny and the sun was streaming into our living room. And he didn't let go, he was so happy. He just kept holding me close, and then I felt the sunbeams on us, and this glorious warm glow, and I was overwhelmed with his goodness, the purity of his love and the feeling that G-d was in the sunlight, and in our embrace. I don't remember ever feeling G-d's presence so strongly, like right in my own body, but His glory was right there for those moments. And then it wasn't.

The takeaways?

We all need more human contact and an end to this tyranny. And of course, we need to keep the faith, because G-d reveals himself unexpectedly though never on demand. He is always with us, sometimes coming to us simply as glorious rays of sunshine, through the window, while being embraced by a pure soul on a cold winter day.

Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

"Why was Malik Faisal Akram ever on US soil?" Good question.

Finally, showing up to fight in Canada. Thank you Brian Peckford, godspeed.

"Everything they told us was a lie."

"I am a 63-year old unvaccinated Middle Eastern Canadian woman and I demand the Prime Minister apologize for his comments on unvaccinated Canadians."

The cult of masked school children.

"The culture war is a class war in disguise." I agree with this completely. Our beloved Kathy Shaidle thought along the same lines, some of these sentiments really remind me of her thoughts on these issues. This is an excellent essay from the very talented and thoughtful Batya Ungar-Sargon.

Stop canceling normal people (you arseholes).

"I am a public school teacher in Canada. The kids are not alright."

Celebrate Afghan culture in America. More here.

The kids are not OK

Glimmer of hope from CDC?

~

Jews and Israel:

Can Éric Zemmour save France?

Wish granted! Mazel Tov!

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"G-d provides each of us with all the resources – possessions, talents, and strengths – that we require to fulfill our unique mission in life. We each achieve our ultimate fulfillment by dedicating these resources to our Divine mission and utilizing them to heighten the awareness of G-d in the world. Any resources that G-d has not provided us with at any given moment are thus not necessary for fulfilling our mission, and would in fact sidetrack us from the development of our fullest potential. Reflecting on this truth will cure us of any envy."

~

Covid:

Natural immunity is no longer a conspiracy theory. Gee, thanks.

Denmark ends it all.

Short answer: yes. Duh.

Today in educators: Oh yes, well, ummm, hey, sorry for TAPING A MASK TO A CHILD'S FACE. Our bad! Nothing to see here.

These cannot be coincidental events. So many male athletes are dying on the pitch while clutching their chests and they have all been juiced up with the Magic mRNA Sauce. This has to stop.

There is something truly sinister about all this.

~

Down Under:

Mark recently interviewed Dr. Naomi Wolf (minute 43) and among the many topics they discussed, they had a thoughtful, heartening conversation about faith, and Dr. Wolf had some thoughts about evil. This is exactly the type of evil that I believe she is feeling. Do you feel it too? (Related evil here, though this story is from America.)

~

Kook Left:

So, basically this: 100%

OH MAH GAWD ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!

They are after your children: Worcester, MA edition.

Behold: public education in Kitchener, Ontario.

People who use the word "problematic" are the problem.

This is fine.

They are after your children: Oregon elementary school edition.

~

Human Grace:

Ooooooh, hi Mommy!!!

"Love wins."

