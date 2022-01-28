Rock Me Gently, Investigate Me Slowly

On the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark led off with an update on the Canadian truckers' convoy, and then proceeded to ponder with former Met Chief Superintendent Parm Sandhu the latest strange developments in Cressida Dick's "non-criminal" investigation of Boris Johnson's birthday cake.

Later, on the anti-mandate front, soon-to-be-unemployed NHS nurse Rosalyn Wilson explained to Steyn why she's suing the government. Mark rounded out the hour with Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Kim.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (you may have to reload the page):

~The Mark Steyn Show returns Monday at 8pm GMT on GB News.

