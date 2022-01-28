Image

Mark Steyn

Rock Me Gently, Investigate Me Slowly

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12093/rock-me-gently-investigate-me-slowly

On the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark led off with an update on the Canadian truckers' convoy, and then proceeded to ponder with former Met Chief Superintendent Parm Sandhu the latest strange developments in Cressida Dick's "non-criminal" investigation of Boris Johnson's birthday cake.

Later, on the anti-mandate front, soon-to-be-unemployed NHS nurse Rosalyn Wilson explained to Steyn why she's suing the government. Mark rounded out the hour with Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Kim.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (you may have to reload the page):

~The Mark Steyn Show returns Monday at 8pm GMT on GB News. If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us over the weekend for various diversions, including Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date, the monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and Steyn's Song of the Week. The latter two are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

