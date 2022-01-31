The Truck Stops Here

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark started with breaking news: the release of the Sue Gray Report into "Partygate". On the one hand, she produced it far quicker than a certain Mr Durham has produced his; on the other, it's thin pickings. Parm Sandhu, former Chief Superintendent at Scotland Yard, joined Steyn to ponder exactly what the Metropolitan Police are now "investigating".

The rest of the show was devoted to a far more important subject: the pushback against "vaccine" mandates by both Canadian truckers and UK health workers. People's Party leader Maxime Bernier returned to give his reaction to the weekend's events, and Matt Taylor, an NHS paramedic, discussed both his victory over the Government and how the mandate madmen have changed his attitude to his employers.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

