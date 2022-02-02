Copper Bottom

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with a follow-up to yesterday's news of proliferating "grooming gangs" and Mark's monologue on the pitiful state of the British police. Douglas Murray returned to the show to expand on the point.

Next came Arlene Foster on the breaking news of the hour: The announcement from Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister that, effective from midnight, he was dispensing with the Irish Sea "border checks" mandated by the Northern Ireland Protocol. We shall see now if Boris Johnson has the stomach for a fight with Brussels.

We closed out the show with Rahima Mahmut of the Uyghur Congress as the world prepares to watch Chairman Xi's Olympics and avert its gaze from what lies beyond the stadium.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (it's an hour long, but the bloke forgot to turn off the livestream so there's a couple of hours of Dan Wootton tacked on at the end):

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show starts on GB News live at 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern, followed immediately by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern.

We hope to see you for one or both of the above. Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

