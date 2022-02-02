Image

Mark Steyn

Copper Bottom

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12104/copper-bottom

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with a follow-up to yesterday's news of proliferating "grooming gangs" and Mark's monologue on the pitiful state of the British police. Douglas Murray returned to the show to expand on the point.

Next came Arlene Foster on the breaking news of the hour: The announcement from Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister that, effective from midnight, he was dispensing with the Irish Sea "border checks" mandated by the Northern Ireland Protocol. We shall see now if Boris Johnson has the stomach for a fight with Brussels.

We closed out the show with Rahima Mahmut of the Uyghur Congress as the world prepares to watch Chairman Xi's Olympics and avert its gaze from what lies beyond the stadium.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (it's an hour long, but the bloke forgot to turn off the livestream so there's a couple of hours of Dan Wootton tacked on at the end):

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show starts on GB News live at 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern, followed immediately by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern.

We hope to see you for one or both of the above. Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm GMT
(3pm North American Eastern)
Friday 7pm GMT (2pm Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am GMT
(9pm North American Eastern)
Friday 12 midnight GMT (7pm Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm GMT (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am GMT (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Truckin' Through Trudeaupia
  2. The Truck Stops Here
  3. Rock Me Gently, Investigate Me Slowly
  4. Whoopi and Justin
  5. The Shame of a Nation

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.