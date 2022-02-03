Honking the Week Away

Welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links, reporting to you live from Truckistan! I have all kinds of great, pithy and obnoxious commentary welling up inside my uppity Jewish mom brain and it so desperately wants to come out right through my fingers on the keyboard, but I find myself only able to articulate the following: HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK!!!! Do you get my meaning?!?!

I am not sure it's possible to love those truckers any more than I do. And kids, "the honking will continue until the freedom improves".

As soon as those videos started streaming, I started to feel hope for the first time in almost two years. I must have gone through a whole box of Kleenex, getting weepy and then feeling happier, weepier and even happier. The truckers have given millions of Canadians hope and I will be forever grateful to them – each and every one of them – for everything they are doing to get back our freedoms. I am also grateful to the organizers of the convoy, everyone who donated to them, everyone who saw them off on the highways, the independent media and journalists bringing us the stories, and everyone in Ottawa right now doing their share by being at demonstrations themselves, making food for them, sending supplies, providing shelter, or playing a part any other piece of the massive puzzle of logistics, no matter how small or large. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Independent American journalist Tim Pool called this The Great Honkening. I love it. We are finally going to be rid of the most sinister, evil and repulsive public policy decision in most of our lifetimes. I can feel it. Can you?

I think the last time I felt this good about being Canadian was when I was in France as a teenager and an old man saw my Canadian flag on my backpack and told me that when I go home, I must thank Canadians who helped liberate them, and that they will never forget us. I'm not kidding. That was the first and only time that someone told me personally that Canada had inspired them, but here we are. I love it.

I think Prime Minister Bong Head Substitute Drama teacher is flailing. I think he's pissed that the peasants are revolting and he also thinks we are truly revolting! I know this will shock you, but I have some thoughts about this!

As I file this, the flip-floppy Erin O'Toole is officially out of a job as the leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition. The Premier of Saskatchewan has announced that all vax passports and Covid restrictions will be dropped at the end of the month. The fascist Premier of Quebec was forced to backtrack on his threat to make the unvaccinated pay an additional health tax, and it looks like the horrible Christian-pastor persecuting "Conservative" Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta is also realizing where his political future rests, and is dealing with a trucker blockade at an Alberta-Montana border crossing.

Exit question: Hey, Ontario Premier Doug Ford? Are you paying attention? Ontario readers and other interested parties are welcome to ask him this question themselves.

Have a good week, hold the line, and I'll see you in the comments.

P.S: HONK HONK!!!

North America:

"Why do our elites talk left and behave right?" This is a great spot with Batya Ungar-Sargon.

Umm excuse me WHAT?!??!!

"...there will be no normalization for those who have made pandemic paranoia a feature of their identity." Exactly.

Denying a special needs toddler access to a public library BECAUSE SCIENCE. Kind of weird to see this in Florida of all places, but I have noticed myself that librarians (at least my local ones) are very, very, very hyper about masks and even gloves.

Why do progressives hate children and want to doom them to illiterate, dysfunctional lives?

While Canadian Prime Minister Bong Head calls the truckers racist Nazis, this demonstration elicited a very strong "nothing to see here" from the PM.

Bankrolled by Prime Minister Justin Hairdo, CBC smears a very decent man.

Israel and Jews:

Cool Jewish music article.

"Unconditional commitment."

Not good.

The repulsive, disgusting ADL hires a Jew-hating Jew. As I quipped on Twitter, in my opinion, the ADL is responsible for creating more antisemitism than it has ever quashed.

Sensible Jew opinion here. Love this Rabbi.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Jews in London attacked on Holocaust Memorial Day.

A survivor speaks about her Auschwitz horrors.

Europe:

Good.

Pure evil.

Oz:

These sadistic, repulsive, sickening Australians are Nazis. That is the real spirit of Nazism right there.

Evil Communist China:

I'm sure it's nothing to worry about.

Great news! It's baaaaaaaaaaaack.

Covid:

Sweden for the win, again.

"Top doctors refuse shot for kids because of myocarditis." Serious question: how many of you (not doctors) had ever heard of myocarditis before the Magic Juice was injected to the millions? More on that here.

Oh.

Great news!

Pity the children.

Predatory, Grooming, Sinister Kook Left:

Sneering American journalists take aim at Canadian truckers.

Sue. Their. Asses. Off.

"Her penis."

They hate your children and want to destroy them.

All cultures are equal.

Human Grace:

Welcome to my life. Imagine a place where nobody "ages out".

I appreciated this tweet. Perhaps, G-d willing, there will be peace in my lifetime between Israel and Iraq and even between Israel and Iran.

