Elite Contempt and Bouncy Castles

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with the curious touchiness of the media, the opposition and the Speaker of the House of Commons over so much as raising the question of what Sir Keir Starmer did or didn't do as Director of Public Prosecutions, especially when it came to paedophiles. Ann Widdecombe joined him to discuss.

Next up was Rex Murphy on the resilience of the Canadian truckers, who today managed to shut down the busiest US border crossing (Windsor/Detroit). Later, Anne-Élisabeth Moutet returned to the show to digest M Macron's bizarre summit with Putin - and the disgraceful abuse of a pet cat by a star West Ham footballer.

