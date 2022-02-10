Fun with Dick and Khan

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time.

The global spread of the Canadian truckers' convoy and the latest revelations on Covid's lab origin were among the topics on Thursday's Mark Steyn Show. But Mark started and finished the hour with breaking news of the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Radio 2's Paul Gambaccini, who lost a year of his life to Dame Cressida's meritless investigation of him, joined Mark to assess the pitiful state of the UK's most powerful constabulary.

Next up was Peter Allen, reporting from Paris on M Macron's determination not to make the same pathetic mistakes as Jacinda Trudeau when dealing with uppity truckers. Later, Matt Ridley, co-author of the definitive book on the origins of Covid, joined Mark to assess the curious relationship between western "public health" and ChiCom bio-labs.

