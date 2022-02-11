Living Large

Welcome to the latest audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time. This latest entry is by way of commemoration of a unique threshold crossed by the United States government in recent days: it is now the first entity in the history of the planet to owe $30 trillion - a "grim milestone" so non-grim it barely made the papers. Because once you've racked up that first $10 trillion, who keeps count?

Still, for most anybody else, racking up two tril a year in debt would be a big deal, and not just because of the interest. As I wrote in After America, there will come up a moment when the Chinese and other parties decide to yank the rug out from under the dollar. Ah, but till then we get to swank about town as if our unique and accelerating indebtedness is merely proof of how amazingly wealthy and successful we are.

That put me in mind, as I explain in my introduction, of a whimsical Mark Twain tale from 1893, The Million-Pound Bank Note. To hear the first part of our tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

Thank you for your kind comments about this series, and especially for those, still incoming, about The Prisoner of Windsor, my own contemporary inversion of The Prisoner of Zenda. Tales for Our Time has been running now for four-and-a-half years, and we've built up quite an archive of classic fiction, starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko.

