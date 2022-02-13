Image

Mark Steyn

Paupers with Pep

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Million-Pound Bank Note

Keep moving: Mark Twain sets sail for Australia

Welcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - The Million-Pound Bank Note by Mark Twain. In tonight's concluding episode, our hero finds that his wealthy compatriot from San Francisco is way over-extended with an option whose expiry date is hurtling towards him:

In a word, he was ruined. Then he jumped up and cried out:

'Henry, you can save me! You can save me, and you're the only man in the universe that can. Will you do it? Won't you do it?'

'Tell me how. Speak out, my boy.'

'Give me a million and my passage home for my 'option'! Don't, don't refuse!'

I was in a kind of agony. I was right on the point of coming out with the words, 'Lloyd, I'm a pauper myself—absolutely penniless, and in debt!' But a white-hot idea came flaming through my head, and I gripped my jaws together, and calmed myself down till I was as cold as a capitalist...

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The Million-Pound Bank Note simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Thank you so much for your compliments about Tales for Our Time during these last hellish two years. Some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoyed our bit of summer whimsy from yours truly. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour. Thank you too for your kind words about The Mark Steyn Show, which returns tomorrow on GB News.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales, you can enjoy four-and-a-half years' worth of audio adventures - by Conan Doyle, Kafka, Conrad, Gogol, Dickens, Baroness Orczy, P G Wodehouse, Louisa May Alcott, George Orwell, Robert Louis Stevenson and more - by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect gift for a fan of classic fiction, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. Sign up that special someone today!

See you tomorrow for The Mark Steyn Show - and very soon for another Tale for Our Time.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

