Mark Steyn

Durham Reportwatch Update!

The Mark Steyn Show

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with breaking news that the Duke of York had settled with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Mark's own lawyer, Michael Murphy, joined him to assess the settlement. There was more breaking news from Canada, with the resignation of the Ottawa police chief and the decision of Quebec's premier to throw in the Covid towel. Joanna Baron of the Canadian Constitution Foundation gave her view of Jacinda Trudeau's decision to make himself the wokest Duce on the planet.

Next up was Michele Bachmann on the implications of John Durham's latest court filings, and we closed out the hour with Harvey Proctor, an innocent man sorely traduced by both Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

