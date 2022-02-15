Durham Reportwatch Update!

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with breaking news that the Duke of York had settled with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Mark's own lawyer, Michael Murphy, joined him to assess the settlement. There was more breaking news from Canada, with the resignation of the Ottawa police chief and the decision of Quebec's premier to throw in the Covid towel. Joanna Baron of the Canadian Constitution Foundation gave her view of Jacinda Trudeau's decision to make himself the wokest Duce on the planet.

Next up was Michele Bachmann on the implications of John Durham's latest court filings, and we closed out the hour with Harvey Proctor, an innocent man sorely traduced by both Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

