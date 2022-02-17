Not with a Bang, but with a Honk

Greetings and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links, direct from Truckistan! If you have read my work throughout the years, you might have noticed that I'm rarely at a loss for words. HOWEVER, I almost cannot come up with the right words to describe how utterly insane things have become here in Canada since last week. Like completely insane!

Justin Castro and his handlers have turned Canada into China overnight – and he's actually being called out by Russia and China for being a dictator! I'm sure you're all keeping up with the news, but things are happening really, really fast here. First of all, The Great Honkening has produced a lot of results already, some of which will have an immediate impact on my and my family's quality of life. The vaccine passport requirements will be KAPUT on March 1, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford SUDDENLY, for the first time in two years, is sounding like a regular human being and not the subject of a hostage video. ALL HAIL THE HONK HONK.

I'm sure you've all heard that the GiveSendGo donors to the truckers had their personal information leaked, and now are being harassed by Trudeau's CBC goons and other "journalists" – and that these same donors are being doxxed and their businesses harassed. That is some of the bad news, and it's pretty bad.

There's lots of bad stuff going on, oh you know like Justin Trudeau accusing the Jewish, lesbian, descendant-of-Holocaust-survivors Conservative MP of standing with swastikas. There's actually too much to list right now but on the "silver lining side", the "monumentally stupid" Justin Trudeau has actually caused some pretty positive things to happen. In being so terrible, he has brought together Canadians of all races, creeds, religions, sexual orientations and dispositions. He has brought together Albertans with Quebecers! I mean, the guy's a miracle worker! And he has also done the truly impossible, something I never thought I would experience in my lifetime: he has made me agree with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Like I said last week, we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Covid era. However, there is a battle we still need to win and that is about mask mandates – particularly for children. As you can imagine, I have some thoughts on this, so let me know what you think.

The truckers are keeping their cool, G-d bless each and every one of them. And I hope that Tinpot Tantrum Trudeau has overplayed his hand. Things will likely get even crazier this week so keep all of us Truckistanis in your prayers. Have a good week and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

"Justin Trudeau is a Liberal despot."

"Biden demanded Canada crush Freedom Convoy." That's probably true, but Trudeau would have done it all by his temper tantrum self anyway.

Collateral Covid Damage: "My sister won't speak to me."

"Manufacturing alarm at the very moment an age or other demographic cohort is targeted for vaccination has become a pattern for the CDC."

Connect Four terrorists are the worst kind of terrorists.

Related: "One of the most frustrating parts of the pandemic response is the Left sanctifying middle class privilege as though it's a moral virtue. Being able to WFH & get your shopping delivered does not make you a better person. You've spent 2 years outsourcing your risk to poorer people."

"Kids are being held hostage."

Convoy spokesman BJ Dichter addresses the crowd.

Covid:

Pure evil.

"Kids don't mind wearing masks. They lied."

Europe:

In which I root for the stabber.

Breaking protesters' windows in Paris: FOR YOUR HEALTH

Barbarians:

"Waseem — who was convicted of murder in September 2019 and sentenced to life behind bars — had admitted at a press conference organized by police that he strangled Baloch due to her risqué Facebook posts."

Hizbullah makes a Fauda promo.

Kook and Predatory Left:

These perverts are after your children.

Human Grace:

Mother celebrates survival twins (22 weeks is still abortion time in many 'civilized' countries).

Wow.

Women still chase him! A love story. So sweet, I can't even.

"Everything was perfect and then our first baby died at birth." Humans often don't realize how perfect life is until the moment something bad happens.

A good man.

"One shoe can change your life. Just ask Cinderella."

This is the cutest thing ever.

