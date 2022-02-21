Emergencies Real and Concocted

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with breaking news that England (if not, alas, the UK) was abandoning its Covid regime. Laurence Fox joined him to discuss. Next up was Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, on his ministry's decision to sue the Government of Canada over its non-emergency "emergency". Finally, Steyn welcomed bestselling novelist Lionel Shriver back to the show to discuss the most prosaic of all forms of societal collapse: we're broke.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

After all the above, you may be in the mood for something less grim. We last featured Phil Springer, composer of "Santa Baby", seven years ago, when he talked to Mark about his great Sinatra song, "How Little We Know". Here's Phil easing his way through the various "emergencies" that afflict our world with a touch of the Moonlight Sonata:

94-year-old Philip Springer plays the 1st movement of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata".. pic.twitter.com/HecqFjVB7Y — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 18, 2022

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.