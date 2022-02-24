Putin's Invasion: Day One

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time.

Today, Thursday, after weeks of jousting and goading, Russian troops, tanks and bombers crossed the Ukrainian border. On The Mark Steyn Show Dr David Starkey and Lieutenant-General Jonathon Riley joined Mark to discuss the immediate situation, its historical context and what it portends for the future of the west.

All that plus your comments and questions live as they happen. Click below to view the full show:

