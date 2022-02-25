Live Around the Planet: Friday February 25th

We're just a few hours away from another edition of our Clubland Q&A - live around the planet Friday at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Today is Day Two of the new war in Europe. On today's show I'm happy to take questions on that or any of the other subjects we've talked about on telly in recent days, plus anything we haven't gotten around to - with our regular caveat that certain subjects bore me stiff, and you can probably guess what they are right now.

The west is getting serious: Russia has been kicked out of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest: la république russe nul points, as dear old Katie Boyle would have said. As Abba would say, "My my, at Waterloo Napoleon did surrender" - and so not even being permitted to sing this year's "Waterloo" will undoubtedly prompt Putin to surrender. The history book on the shelf/Is always repeating itself.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Liberal Party is demanding the Liquor Control Board of Ontario withdraw from sale all Russian alcohol. You'll have to make do with vodka from Timmins.

As for "the leader of the free world", you have to be impressed that even Joe Biden can utter bollocks as total as this:

[Putin's] ambitions are — are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived.

If by "the rest of the world" you mean America and the west, it's arrived at the assisted-suicide clinic - and Putin gets that very clearly. For more on this level of fatuous delusion, make sure you catch David Starkey on last night's Steyn Show.

So does Chairman Xi - although Jen Psaki has given the ChiComs a stern warning:

This is really a moment for China, for any country, to think about what side of history they want to stand on.

In the last seventy years or so, the Chinese Communist Party has killed a hundred million people and adds to that number every day. So I think they've already chosen which side they're on, Jen.

