War in Europe: Day Seven

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show we started with breaking news from Ukraine's new western front: Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC. Is this the end of Londongrad as the oligarchs' playground? Oliver Carpenter and Darren McCaffrey joined Mark to discuss.

Also on the show were Nikolai Sokov on the likelihood of this thing going nuclear, and John O'Sullivan with the view from a Ukrainian border state.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show starts on GB News live at 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern, and is followed immediately by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern.

We hope to see you for one or other of the above. Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.