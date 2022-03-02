Image

Mark Steyn

War in Europe: Day Seven

https://www.steynonline.com/12194/war-in-europe-day-seven

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show we started with breaking news from Ukraine's new western front: Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC. Is this the end of Londongrad as the oligarchs' playground? Oliver Carpenter and Darren McCaffrey joined Mark to discuss.

Also on the show were Nikolai Sokov on the likelihood of this thing going nuclear, and John O'Sullivan with the view from a Ukrainian border state.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

