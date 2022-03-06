In the Borderlands

Programming note: Steyn's Song of the Week can now be heard weekly on Serenade Radio, every Sunday at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time. If you missed today's show, you can hear the repeat at 5.30am Monday UK time - that's 9.30pm Pacific Sunday evening on the West Coast of North America, or Monday afternoon in Australia.

Meanwhile, welcome along to the fifty-eighth in our series Tales for Our Time - and to one of our very occasional non-fiction outings. In this case it is an excerpt from a slim volume I have quoted often over the years: A Roumanian Journey by Sir Sacheverell Sitwell of the (once) famous Sitwells and with whom, as I explain in my introduction, I had a very slight acquaintance. If the entire world is to be unravelled by this new war, I thought we ought at least to know a little more about the neck of the woods that's done for us - ie, Ukraine.

As the title of his book suggests, the author didn't think he was going anywhere near Ukraine back in 1937, and in any case he most probably thought of Ukraine, as many did in those days, as "Little Russia". He thought he was touring the Bucovina, whose capital city was then called Cernăuți and was in Roumania. It's now called Chernivtsi and is in Ukraine. Previously it was Czernowitz and in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and known as "Little Vienna" - or, alternatively "Jerusalem on the Prut".

Little Russia, Little Vienna, Little Jerusalem ...and we've barely scratched the surface: We're at the heart of Europe but also at the far fringes of empires to the north, south, east and west - Russians and Habsburgs and Turks and Poles and Mongols and on and on. And, as our tour guide observes in our first episode, the borders have always been drawn somewhat approximately:

Perhaps the most effective way in which to impress the situation of Cernăuți upon one's mind, out of this welter of different nationalities and this confusion of frontiers, is to go, at once, to the Russian border. Nothing could be easier. The most suitable choice is Hotin, which is about forty miles away. After climbing a low range of hills the road crosses the Pruth and enters what was Russian territory until 1918. But there is an anomaly, even here, for while most of the populace speak Ukrainian, or Little Russian, the moment the Dniester is reached, on which Hotin stands, Roumanian is the language spoken on the other or Russian bank. Ukrainian is the tongue, here, where it is Roumania; while Roumania is the main language, over there, where it is Russia.

And, as sovereignty has shifted, so has the populace. There are many places across Europe from which the Jews have been deported, but Chernivtski is one of the few places from which both the Jews and the Germans have been removed, the latter part of the small print of the Hitler-Stalin pact. The town's demographic profile today - "Ukrainian" - would have been unrecognisable to Sitwell and anybody else from the 1937 Bucovina: near total population transformation in the span of a human lifetime.

If the borders make no sense linguistically, there are nevertheless times, as the author observes, when one is grateful to be on the other side:

It is visible, but completely inaccessible from Europe, being at the very spot where, only five winters ago, many wretched persons, including women and children, were shot down by the Soviet frontier guards while trying to flee from the famine into civilisation, over the frozen river.

If the borders make no sense linguistically, there are nevertheless times, as the author observes, when one is grateful to be on the other side:

The picture above, incidentally, shows the nine different ethnic groups of the old Bucovina assembled for a team photograph: from top left, Hutsul, Hungarian, Romani, Lipovan, Jew, Pole, Schwab, Romanian and Rusyn.

And do join us tomorrow evening for Part Two of our Roumanian journey, and every night circa 2am Greenwich Mean Time thereafter.