Looking for a Saudi Shrink

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily show on New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. They covered a range of issues, from International Women's Day to psychiatric treatment for Gitmo jihadists. Click above (or here) to listen in full.
If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.
Members of The Mark Steyn Club should feel free to leave (on-topic) comments below.
Comment on this item (members only)
Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login