Mark Steyn

Live Around the Planet: Friday March 11th

by Andrew Lawton
Clubland Q&A

We're hours away from another edition of our Clubland Q&A - live around the planet Friday at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Filling in for America's undocumented anchorman is Mark Steyn's even less documented substitute guest guest host Andrew Lawton, which means there is likely to be some mandatory Canadian content in the mix, especially as Justin Trudeau preaches about the importance of diversity of thought just a few weeks after calling Canadian truckers a bunch of fringe, racist misogynists.

Between that, war in Europe, the daily barrage of new sanctions and hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett heading to the slammer, there will be lots from outside the Deranged Dominion to get to as well, so feel free to ask him anything and he'll do best to Lay Down the Law(ton).

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot Andrew a stumper for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear. And, if you disagree with Andrew's response, you can pop that in the comments too and he'll either respond or storm out of the studio and put a Céline Dion record on the stream instead.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our nineteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 5pm North American Eastern Time. But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

