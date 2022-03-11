Image

Mark Steyn

Socks and Sock Puppets

by Andrew Lawton
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/12224/socks-and-sock-puppets

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle in for an hour of substitute-guest-guest-host-level excellence from SteynOnline's deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs, Andrew Lawton. Andrew sits in for Mark and answers Mark Steyn Club members' questions about Justin Trudeau's crackdown on civil liberties, the hierarchy of alarmism, Putin's motives, and whether all Canadians really do know each other.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

