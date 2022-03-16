Image

Mark Steyn

The Makings of a Deal?

Brazier on GB News

This afternoon Steyn joined Colin Brazier on GB News live from Ukraine to discuss the situation as he saw it on the ground, and to assess what appear to be the glimmerings of a fifteen-point "peace plan" from Moscow and Kiev.

Mark will be back on UK telly for tonight's Steyn Show live from Ukraine on GB News at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 4pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll tune in. The show re-airs at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be here in audio later this week with our Clubland Q&A.

Clubland Q&A is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

