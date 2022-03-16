Image

Mark Steyn

In the Driving Seat?

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12235/in-the-driving-seat

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show live from Ukraine offered two experts in military and geopolitical strategy - Lieutenant-General Jonathon Riley on the Russian performance so far, and Conrad Black on American weakness and sham sanctions. In between came the voices of some of the many Ukrainians Mark has met in his travels of recent days, starting with Mariia, who has been a critical part of the Steyn team in Ukraine, and that's only about the seventeenth of the various jobs she does each day.

Plus: Is your car working for the other side? All that and your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Mark will be back on Thursday for another edition of the Steyn Show live from Ukraine at 8pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern.

